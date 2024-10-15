Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 483,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,630,860.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Anderson acquired 21,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, for a total transaction of $298,492.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,372.32. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,056 shares of company stock worth $538,135 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 9.4% during the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,629,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,762,000 after purchasing an additional 118,372 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in Couchbase by 18.1% in the second quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 809,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 123,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $9,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,905. The company has a market capitalization of $831.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 0.59. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.96.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.84% and a negative net margin of 39.51%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BASE

About Couchbase

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.