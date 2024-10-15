CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Short Interest Up 31.6% in September

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,900 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the September 15th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PMTS. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In other news, Director Marc Sheinbaum purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,451.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 1,380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $28,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,813,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,093,517. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc Sheinbaum acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $50,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,451.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PMTS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in CPI Card Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CPI Card Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the period. 22.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PMTS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. 15,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,409. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $264.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.15.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

