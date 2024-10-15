Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 727,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

Shares of CSASF remained flat at C$19.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.91. Credit Saison has a 1-year low of C$19.89 and a 1-year high of C$19.89.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services.

