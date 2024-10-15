Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 560,100 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the September 15th total of 727,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Credit Saison Stock Performance
Shares of CSASF remained flat at C$19.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.91. Credit Saison has a 1-year low of C$19.89 and a 1-year high of C$19.89.
About Credit Saison
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Saison
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Saison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Saison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.