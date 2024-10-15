Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 655,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $785,306.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,337.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 19,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $1,026,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,985,636.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $785,306.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,337.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,466 shares of company stock worth $3,462,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $55.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

