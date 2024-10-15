Critical Review: Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) versus Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF)

Air New Zealand (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.0% of Air New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Delta Air Lines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Air New Zealand and Delta Air Lines”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air New Zealand N/A N/A N/A $0.22 1.46 Delta Air Lines $60.31 billion 0.57 $4.61 billion $6.95 7.65

Analyst Recommendations

Delta Air Lines has higher revenue and earnings than Air New Zealand. Air New Zealand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delta Air Lines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Air New Zealand and Delta Air Lines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air New Zealand 0 0 0 0 N/A Delta Air Lines 0 0 12 1 3.08

Delta Air Lines has a consensus price target of $65.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.93%. Given Delta Air Lines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Delta Air Lines is more favorable than Air New Zealand.

Profitability

This table compares Air New Zealand and Delta Air Lines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air New Zealand N/A N/A N/A Delta Air Lines 7.46% 36.02% 5.32%

Summary

Delta Air Lines beats Air New Zealand on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand Limited provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled airlines primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the Pacific Islands, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company also offers ground handling services; engineering and maintenance services, including aircraft and component maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; aviation services; and aircraft leasing and financing services. As of June 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 7 Boeing 777-300ER, 14 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, 6 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321neo, 17 Airbus A320CEO, 29 ATR 72-600, and 23 Bombardier Q300 aircrafts. The company was formerly known as Tasman Empire Airways Limited and changed its name to Air New Zealand Limited in April 1965. Air New Zealand Limited was incorporated in 1940 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and the Fly Delta app; acts as a reservations specialists; and operates online travel and traditional brick and mortar agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance and engineering support, repair, and overhaul services; and vacation packages to third-party consumers. The company operates through a fleet of approximately 1,273 aircrafts. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

