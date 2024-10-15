CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM) Short Interest Update

CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,172,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in CSLM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 352,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 355,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSLM remained flat at $11.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,130. CSLM Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

