CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $397.42 and last traded at $391.88, with a volume of 2240 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $394.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSWI shares. CL King started coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.70%.

Insider Transactions at CSW Industrials

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,607,523.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 8,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,037,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 33.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

