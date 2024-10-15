CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 103,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of CSX by 4.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 0.6 %

CSX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.50. 12,258,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,467,400. The firm has a market cap of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

