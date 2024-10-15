CX Institutional Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 547.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total transaction of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,912.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $396.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $409.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $388.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.97. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

