CX Institutional Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

NYSE:LLY opened at $931.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $913.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $854.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $884.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $547.61 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

