CX Institutional Sells 369 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,065,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706,045 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,606,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,048,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,804,000 after buying an additional 2,013,457 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 282.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,192,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,392,000 after buying an additional 1,619,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,512,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,314,000 after buying an additional 1,357,615 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

