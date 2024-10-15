CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.53 Billion

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and $355.61 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 73,818,480,973 tokens. The official website for CyberDragon Gold is game.binaryx.pro. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.

[Whitepaper](https://game.binaryx.pro/#/whitepaper)”

Buying and Selling CyberDragon Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

