Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 586,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,265.0 days.

Dai-ichi Life Price Performance

Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $25.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

About Dai-ichi Life

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, provides insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities.

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.