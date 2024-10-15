Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the September 15th total of 586,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,265.0 days.
Dai-ichi Life Price Performance
Dai-ichi Life stock remained flat at $25.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03.
About Dai-ichi Life
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dai-ichi Life
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.