Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,149 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 11,078 shares.The stock last traded at $474.48 and had previously closed at $473.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Daily Journal

Daily Journal Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $666.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.48.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 62.70% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daily Journal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 199.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Daily Journal by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal

(Get Free Report)

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.