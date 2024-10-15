Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Update

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Down 1.8 %
DNKEY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 30,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,836. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. Danske Bank A/S has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.23.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on DNKEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
