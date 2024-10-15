David Loren Neuhauser Acquires 3,285 Shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser acquired 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.78 per share, with a total value of C$15,702.30.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Down 4.0 %

KEI traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.47. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.82 and a 12 month high of C$6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.32.

Kolibri Global Energy (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$19.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. Kolibri Global Energy had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 26.70%.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

