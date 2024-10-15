Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Update

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,443,200 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 16,744,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 110.8 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

