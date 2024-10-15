DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $166.77 and last traded at $166.30, with a volume of 260275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

DaVita Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,219,407.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 32,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.93, for a total value of $5,017,203.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905,659 shares in the company, valued at $141,219,407.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 90.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Articles

