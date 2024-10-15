Dent (DENT) Trading 10% Higher Over Last Week

Dent (DENT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $90.67 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Dent has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized platform, created by DENT Wireless Ltd in Hong Kong, which facilitates the buying, selling, and donation of mobile data in a “Data Sharing Economy”. Founded in 2014 by Tero Katajainen, it aims to disrupt international roaming, provide transparent data pricing, and ensure users receive optimal data prices from suitable operators. The platform’s currency, the DENT Token, powers its blockchain-based trading system, allowing users to trade data packages on the Ethereum blockchain. This innovative approach positions DENT as a driving force in mobile data market evolution, promoting both competition and transparency.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

