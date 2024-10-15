Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Diageo by 461.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2,128.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.05. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

