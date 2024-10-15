Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:DDT)

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Performance
Shares of Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock opened at 26.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is 25.84. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 1 year low of 25.22 and a 1 year high of 26.59.
About Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5%
