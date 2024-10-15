Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) is Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,170,000 after buying an additional 5,652,649 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,537 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $27.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $28.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

