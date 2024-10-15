Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,709 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $73,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.