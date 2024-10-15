Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $5,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 223,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 82,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 25,142 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 101,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. 176,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,777. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

