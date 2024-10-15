Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 77.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.96. 8,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,729. Disc Medicine has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $77.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 44.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine in the second quarter valued at $239,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

