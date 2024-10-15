DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to Hold at Citigroup

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 0.2 %
DNBBY stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.
About DNB Bank ASA
