DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to Hold at Citigroup

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 0.2 %

DNBBY stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. DNB Bank ASA has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for individual and business customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings, current, and pension accounts; fixed rate and security deposits; home and cabin mortgages, car and consumer loans, business loans, and refinancing; car, house, home contents, travel, personal, and non-life insurance product; payment services; and online and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

