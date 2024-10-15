Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH) & SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Head-To-Head Review

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) and Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

SEI Investments has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dominari has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

70.6% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Dominari shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of SEI Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Dominari shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 25.44% 23.25% 20.25% Dominari -231.55% -31.02% -28.13%

This table compares SEI Investments and Dominari’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares SEI Investments and Dominari”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.92 billion 4.81 $462.26 million $3.82 18.62 Dominari $9.51 million 1.13 -$22.88 million ($4.64) -0.39

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Dominari. Dominari is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEI Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SEI Investments and Dominari, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 1 2 1 0 2.00 Dominari 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEI Investments presently has a consensus target price of $72.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Given SEI Investments’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Dominari.

SEI Investments beats Dominari on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Company was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

Dominari Holdings Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2. It has license agreements with the University of Texas, Silo Pharma Inc., and Wake Forest University Health Sciences. The company was formerly known as AIkido Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Dominari Holdings Inc. in December 2022. Dominari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

