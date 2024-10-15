DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.91.

A number of analysts have commented on DASH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $7,586,489.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,337 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,299. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 11,416.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,455,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,837,000 after buying an additional 3,425,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,303,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,823,000 after buying an additional 2,259,976 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in DoorDash by 77.9% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,847,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,567 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in DoorDash by 595.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 891,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,830,000 after purchasing an additional 763,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DoorDash by 3,284.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 729,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,385,000 after purchasing an additional 708,218 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $150.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.50. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $69.90 and a 12 month high of $150.29. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.91, a P/E/G ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

