DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

