Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 457,500 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the September 15th total of 349,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of PLOW traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.85. 151,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $620.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 100.85%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 20,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter worth $117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

