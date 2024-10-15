Dover Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Dover Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.7% in the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 49.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total value of $4,639,068.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $480.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,707. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $361.02 and a 1 year high of $483.36. The firm has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.53 and its 200 day moving average is $449.90.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

