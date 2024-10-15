Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 101.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,617.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $115.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.16. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.79 and a 52-week high of $118.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 105.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Recommended Stories

