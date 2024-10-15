Dutch Bros’ (BROS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dutch Bros from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of BROS opened at $34.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. Dutch Bros has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.49.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Dutch Bros’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 28,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $919,294.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 432,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,849,226.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,732.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,128,885 shares of company stock valued at $36,124,009 over the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dutch Bros by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,412,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,962,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,042,000 after buying an additional 527,716 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 11.0% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,953,000 after buying an additional 222,650 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,585,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,626,000 after acquiring an additional 480,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

