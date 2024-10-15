Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

Shares of ECCC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.46. 1,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,200. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.54.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.1354 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

