East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $89.81 and last traded at $89.55, with a volume of 42991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.30.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.77.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,111.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160 over the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 362.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

