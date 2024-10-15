eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $55.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.48.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.31. 1,544,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,475,376. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,666 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 5,104 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

