Edge Wealth Management LLC Buys 298 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 351.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE BA traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,225,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

