Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $15.67 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 3.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GD. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GD traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, hitting $300.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $309.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $298.03 and its 200 day moving average is $293.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

