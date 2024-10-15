Edge Wealth Management LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,828,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,810 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,871,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,483,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,260,000 after acquiring an additional 30,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,451,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,587,000 after acquiring an additional 141,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,288,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,780,000 after acquiring an additional 70,655 shares in the last quarter.

IEI stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,493. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.54. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

