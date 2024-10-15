Edge Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Edge Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $10,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,968,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $99.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,376,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.80 and a 1 year high of $103.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.20.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

