Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the September 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Electric Power Development stock remained flat at $15.17 on Monday. Electric Power Development has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

