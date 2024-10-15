Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance
Shares of ELEMF remained flat at $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.
Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile
