Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Elemental Altus Royalties Price Performance

Shares of ELEMF remained flat at $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Elemental Altus Royalties has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

Elemental Altus Royalties Company Profile

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp., a precious metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition of royalties, streams, and other rights over mining projects. It has a portfolio of 11 royalties and streams in Australia, Chile, Canada, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Kenya. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

