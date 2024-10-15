Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $931.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $884.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $913.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $854.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.