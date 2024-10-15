Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $12.53 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.88 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 73.16, a current ratio of 73.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 103.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 243.75%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

