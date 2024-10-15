Empirical Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $162.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $38.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

