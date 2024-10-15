Empirical Asset Management LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $609,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

RSPD opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $451.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

