Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 22.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after purchasing an additional 341,911 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 38.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,608,000 after purchasing an additional 114,610 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,856,000 after buying an additional 108,061 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 2,573.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,010,000 after buying an additional 68,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares in the company, valued at $9,229,528.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,915. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,528.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $527.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $529.22.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $532.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.