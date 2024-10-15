Empirical Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 542.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,429,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,414 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,046,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,051,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 189.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,711,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.