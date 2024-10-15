Empirical Asset Management LLC Sells 3,040 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Empirical Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in M&T Bank by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $3,125,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,692 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in M&T Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,724,491.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $60,786.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,184.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,115,349. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTB

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $185.56 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $186.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.39 and its 200-day moving average is $157.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.